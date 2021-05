Harrison went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer, two runs and a walk in Friday's 11-4 win over the Yankees.

The Nationals combined for eight runs in the final two frames Friday, and Harrison provided a major boost with a three-run blast with no outs in the eighth inning. The 33-year-old is now hitting .325 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 12 runs and a stolen base this season.