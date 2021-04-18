Harrison (back) will start at second base and bat fifth Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Harrison was able to make a quick recovery from his bout with back stiffness, an injury that kept him out of the lineup for Saturday's 6-2 win. The 33-year-old has gotten off to a hot start to his second season in Washington, going 10-for-18 with a home run, two walks, a double, five RBI and two runs through his first five starts.