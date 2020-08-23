Harrison is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Harrison started both ends of Saturday's doubleheader split with Miami, going a collective 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI. Now that Howie Kendrick (hamstring) is back in action after missing just over a week of action, Harrison likely won't be in store for regular starts in the near future. With Kendrick serving as the primary designated hitter, Asdrubal Cabrera is expected to pick up most of the starts at third base, while Luis Garcia serves as the Nats' everyday second baseman.