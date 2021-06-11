site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Josh Harrison: Sitting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Harrison is not in the lineup Friday against the Giants, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Harrison was set to sit Thursday before the game was postponed, and the Nationals will stick with the same lineup for Friday. Jordy Mercer will start at the keystone and bat seventh.
