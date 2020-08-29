Harrison went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 10-2 win over the Red Sox.
Getting the start at second base but later shifting to third to give Asdrubal Cabrera a breather in the blowout win, Harrison connected on his second homer in nine games since joining the Nats. Just as Cabrera and Howie Kendrick have done over the last few years, Harrison seems to be reviving his career in Washington -- the sample size is small, but a .286/.313/.536 slash line has the 33-year-old on pace for an OPS over .800 for the first time since 2014.