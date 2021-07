Harrison went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one run and an RBI in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Padres.

Harrison came out of the All-Star break with a hot plate, as he finished the Nats' weekend series against San Diego with seven hits -- four for extra bases -- while scoring three times. He'll continue to serve as Washington's everyday third baseman while Starlin Castro is on administrative leave. Harrison is batting fifth in Monday's series opener with the Marlins.