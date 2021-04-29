Harrison went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jays.
His fourth-inning blast effectively spelled the end of the night for Steven Matz. Harrison has a modest four-game hit streak going, and on the season he's hitting .314 with two homers, seven runs and eight RBI through 14 games.
