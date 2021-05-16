site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-josh-harrison-takes-seat-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Josh Harrison: Takes seat Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Harrison is not in the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Harrison has five hits through the first two games of the series but will head to the bench for the finale. Jordy Mercer will work at the keystone Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read