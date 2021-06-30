site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Josh Harrison: Takes seat Wednesday
Harrison isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Harrison will get a breather after he went 1-for-7 with a strikeout across the last two games. Jordy Mercer (lips) will return to the lineup and start at second base.
