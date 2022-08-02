site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Josh Palacios: Joins big-league club
RotoWire Staff
Palacios was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Palacios recently had an 18-game hitting streak with Rochester, and he will get a shot to show what he can do at the big-league level for the first time since joining the Nationals in April.
