Nationals' Josh Palacios: Optioned to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Palacios was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.
Palacios appeared in eight games after being called up August 2, but he recorded just three hits over 16 at-bats, so the Nationals decided to swap him out for fellow outfielder Alex Call.
