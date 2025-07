The Nationals acquired Randall and R.J. Sales from the Tigers on Thursday in exchange for Kyle Finnegan, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Randall has posted a 3.92 ERA and 70:15 K:BB over 80.1 frames covering 17 starts between the Single- and High-A levels in 2025. The 22-year-old right-hander was a third-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.