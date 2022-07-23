Rogers (shoulder) was activated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Rogers was serving as a reliever with the Nationals when he went down with a shoulder impingement on June 3. He's built up as a starter during his rehab assignment, throwing 5.1 innings in his last appearance. For now, Rogers will likely serve in Rochester's rotation, though he is also a candidate to pick up spot starts across the second half of the season in the majors.