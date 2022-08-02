Rogers was designated for assignment Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
It has been a trying season for Rogers, and the Nationals ultimately wound up removing him from their 40-man roster. He could remain with the organization is he goes through waivers unclaimed.
