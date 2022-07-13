Rogers (shoulder) struck out five and allowed four earned runs on seven hits and three walks across 5.1 innings in his fourth minor-league rehab start Tuesday at Double-A Harrisburg.

After covering five-plus innings for the first time since April 11 and tossing 85 pitches, Rogers appears ready to come off the 15-day injured list. Prior to being shelved with a left shoulder impingement, Rogers had been working out of the bullpen, but his workloads during his rehab assignment suggests the Nationals are planning on bringing him back from the IL as a starter. Washington has an opening in its rotation for Sunday's game against Atlanta, and Rogers would be available to pick up the start on a normal four-day rest schedule.