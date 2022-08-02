The Nationals designated Rogers for assignment Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Rogers will lose his spot on the 40-man roster with the Nationals needing to clear room in the wake of several new additions via trade ahead of Tuesday's deadline. The lefty was recently optioned to Triple-A Rochester after being activated from the 15-day injured list, but before that, he turned in a 5.13 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 26.1 innings. Rogers could remain with the organization if he goes unclaimed off waivers over the next few days.
More News
-
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Looks ready to return from IL•
-
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Lit up in third rehab outing•
-
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Shifting rehab to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Prepping for bulk-relief role•