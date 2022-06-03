Rogers was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a left shoulder impingement, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Rogers will now be away from the team for at least 15 days, but due to the fact that it is his throwing shoulder, it could be longer. Andres Machado was called up from Triple-A Rochester on Friday to take his spot in the bullpen.
