Rogers (shoulder) is scheduled to make his next rehab appearance Thursday for Triple-A Rochester, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Rogers covered three innings in his first rehab outing Saturday for the Nationals' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, so he'll presumably be in line for an outing of similar length Thursday. The lefty is expected to serve as a bulk reliever once he's deemed ready to return from the 15-day injured list.