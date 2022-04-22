Rogers (1-2) allowed six hits, four runs and a wlk including three home runs while recording one strikeout over4.1 innings in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Rogers had yet to allow a hime run over two starting appearances, but that trend ended in a bog way agains Arizona. He continues to trend downward after beginning the season with an encouraging performance against Atlanta. Although he will hold on to a spot in the rotation for now, the Nationals have a host of pitchers coming off the IL in the coming weeks, making him a risky fantasy add if he continues to underperform.