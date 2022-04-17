Rogers (1-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Pirates after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks across 4.1 innings, fanning two.

Rogers couldn't finish the fifth inning and departed the mound when the game was tied 2-2, but he was credited for Pittsburgh's third run -- an RBI single from Michael Chavis that scored Ke'Bryan Hayes -- and that was enough to hand him his first loss of the season. This clearly was a step in the wrong direction for the 27-year-old lefty compared to what he did in his debut against Atlanta when he gave up just one run over 5.1 innings of work.