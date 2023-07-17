Gray (6-8) took the loss Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing four runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out two in five innings.

The 10 hits allowed were a season-high for Gray, and the two strikeouts matched his season-low. He kept the Cardinals scoreless through three frames despite allowing two baserunners to reach in each inning before finally faltering in the fourth. Gray would go on to allow five base hits leading to three runs before surrendering a big fly to Nolan Gorman in the fifth. Gray's 3.59 ERA casts over the 1.47 WHIP and 4.85 FIP that come along with it, suggesting he's had some luck on his side this year. He's averaged at least a strikeout per inning in each of his past two seasons but sits at just an 8.0 K/9 this year while his walk rate remains up from previous years. He'll look to right the ship against San Francisco this coming week.