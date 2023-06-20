Gray (4-6) took the loss Monday, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk over five innings against St. Louis. He struck out six.

Gray surrendered a season-high six earned runs and allowed multiple home runs for the third time over his past four starts. During that stretch, the right-hander has a 6.04 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and a 21:7 K:BB through 22.1 innings. The homers are a concerning trend considering Gray had given up only three long balls over his previous 10 appearances before his recent struggles. Overall, the 25-year-old's numbers are still solid (3.64 ERA and 1.39 WHIP), and he's solidified at the top of the Nationals' rotation moving forward. Gray's next start is lined up for a matchup in San Diego.