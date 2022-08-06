Gray (7-8) took the loss Friday as the Nationals were downed 7-2 by the Phillies, surrendering six runs on five hits -- including four home runs -- and three walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Three of the long balls came in the first inning before J.T. Realmuto capped the barrage in the third with a two-run shot. Gray got the hook after 79 pitches (46 strikes) having served up multiple homers for the fourth time in his last five trips to the mound, a gruesome stretch in which he's compiled a 7.20 ERA and 1.44 WHIP despite a superficially successful 34:11 K:BB through 25 innings. Gray now has a 2.4 HR/9 for his big-league career, and the 24-year-old will never come close to reaching his full potential without first solving his homer woes.