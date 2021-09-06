Gray allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts in three innings versus the Mets on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

The 23-year-old has yielded a half-dozen runs in each of his last two starts, covering just seven innings in that span. The right-hander allowed the Mets to cobble together four runs in the first inning and then yielded solo home runs to Jonathan Villar and Javier Baez before he was removed from the game. Gray has struggled to a 5.65 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 48:17 K:BB through 43 innings between the Nationals and the Dodgers this year. He's in line for a favorable road start versus Pittsburgh during next weekend's three-game series.