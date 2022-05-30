Gray (5-4) allowed one run on three hits and four walks over five innings Sunday, striking out three and earning a win over the Rockies.

After serving up a leadoff home run to Charlie Blackmon on the second pitch of the game, Gray kept Colorado off the board for the rest of his outing. Since his last win on May 7, he coughed up 16 runs on seven homers over his last three outings. The 24-year-old righty lowered his ERA to 5.08 with a 54:25 K:BB through 51.1 innings. Gray is lined up to take the mound in Cincinnati next week.