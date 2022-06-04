Gray (6-4) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks while striking out nine over six innings against the Reds.

Facing the team that originally drafted him in 2018, Gray turned in arguably his best start of the season so far. He had a recent blowup against another former team -- the Dodgers -- but the 24-year-old right-hander has responded well with two earned runs allowed and 12 strikeouts in his last two starts (11 innings). Gray should be considered a volatile option given the walks and homers. While he can flash brilliance, Gray is still inconsistent.