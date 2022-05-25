Gray (4-4) took the loss Tuesday as the Nationals were downed 9-4 by the Dodgers, surrendering seven runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over three innings. He struck out five.

It was the worst performance of the year for the right-hander, as Gray needed 80 pitches (47 strikes) to record only nine outs against his former club. The 24-year-old has been unable to keep the ball in the yard as the weather has warmed up, serving up nine homers over his last four starts and 20.1 innings, and the rough stretch has left Gray with a 5.44 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB through 46.1 frames on the season.