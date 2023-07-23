Gray (7-8) earned the win over San Francisco on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters over seven innings.

Washington staked Gray to a six-run lead after two innings, and the right-hander had no problem making it hold up, allowing just a single run over seven frames. Gray finished with his first positive outing in July -- he had yielded nine runs (seven earned) on 18 hits and five walks over 10 innings across his previous two starts. The 25-year-old's quality start Saturday was just his second over his past 11 contests, a span during which he's posted a 4.07 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 53:29 K:BB over 59.2 frames.