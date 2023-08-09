Gray came away with a no-decision in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander failed to complete five innings for the second straight start while issuing multiple free passes for the fourth straight, tossing 58 of 92 pitches for strikes before exiting. Gray left the mound on the hook for his 10th loss of the year, but the Nationals were able to rally in the late innings. He now carries a 4.88 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 24:16 K:BB through 31.1 innings since the beginning of July, a tough stretch for a pitcher who ended June with a 3.30 ERA. He'll look to regain his All-Star form in his next outing, which is likely to come at home early next week against the Red Sox.