Gray (7-6) took the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mariners, surrendering five runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over five innings as the Nationals fell 6-4. He struck out seven.

The right-hander tossed only 57 of 97 pitches for strikes before exiting, and all five of the runs off Gray crossed the plate on the three long balls he served up -- a three-run blast by Eugenio Suarez in the first inning, and a pair of solo shots by Jesse Winker and Adam Frazier in the fourth. Gray has been tagged for seven homers over his last four starts and 21 in 92 innings on the season, leading to a 4.40 ERA despite an otherwise palatable 1.27 WHIP and 106:39 K:BB.