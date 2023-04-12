Gray (0-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Angels after he gave up two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

The 25-year-old threw 55 of 103 pitches for strikes and generated just eight whiffs, but he was mostly able to keep the Halos in check. The Nationals mustered one hit Tuesday and have scored only a single run across Gray's three starts this season, leading to three straight losses despite a solid 4.32 ERA.