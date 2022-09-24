Gray (7-10) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings as the Nationals were downed 5-2 by the Marlins. He struck out three.

For the first time since June 8, Gray didn't allow a homer while also walking less than two batters, but it still didn't result in a particularly effective outing. The right-hander has been tagged for at least four runs in four straight starts, and while his numbers on the season aren't good, he's gotten even worse since the All-Star break with a 6.57 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 46:25 K:BB through 50.2 innings over his last 10 trips to the mound. A career-high workload of 142.2 innings may be at least partially to blame for his late-season regression.