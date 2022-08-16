Gray did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings in a 5-4 win over the Cubs. He struck out 10.
Ian Happ took him deep twice, but otherwise it was a strong outing for Gray as he tossed 105 pitches (67 strikes) en route to his second straight quality start and eighth of the season. Long balls remain the right-hander's Achilles heel, however -- he's served up at least one homer in nine straight starts and has a 5.94 ERA over that stretch thanks to a 3.1 HR/9, despite a 1.34 WHIP and 11.5 K/9.
