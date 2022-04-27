Gray (2-2) took the loss Tuesday as the Nationals were downed 5-2 by the Marlins, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out 10.

The 10 whiffs tied his career high and Gray fired 66 of his 98 pitches for strikes, but his command within the zone left something to be desired as he got hit hard, with Joey Wendle's three-run shot in the fourth inning proving to be the difference in the game. Gray's 32.9 percent strikeout rate through 20 innings this season is definitely encouraging, but it comes with an 11.8 percent walk rate fueling his 4.05 ERA and 1.45 WHIP.