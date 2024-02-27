Gray gave up two hits over two scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out five without walking a batter.

It was an impressive start to the exhibition schedule for Gray, who was facing a New York lineup anchored by Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor along with a handful of top prospects like Luisangel Acuna and Drew Gilbert. Gray still needs to demonstrate improved control and command to become a reliable fantasy asset, so the lack of walks Monday might be more important for his 2024 outlook than the Ks.