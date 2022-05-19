Gray didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Marlins, giving up three runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

It was arguably the right-hander's sharpest performance yet this season, as he didn't issue any free passes for the first time in eight starts. Gray tossed 95 pitches (65 strikes) en route to his second quality start of the season, and he'll take a 4.36 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB through 43.1 innings into his next outing.