Gray didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to Atlanta, allowing one run on two hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out six.
The right-hander's control was erratic, to say the least -- he also uncorked four wild pitches -- but Gray limited the damage over his 96 pitches (56 strikes) against a dangerous offense and exited the game with the score tied 1-1. He's given up two runs or less in five of his last six outings, and Gray will take a 3.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 61:37 K:BB through 72 innings into his next start, likely to come next week in Houston.
