Gray didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Marlins, allowing six hits and a walk over five scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander dueled Miami ace Sandy Alcantara to a standstill for five frames as the two teams wound up doing all their scoring in the 10th. Gray tossed 69 of 101 pitches for strikes before exiting, continuing a hot streak that has seen him give up one earned run or less in three straight outings. He'll take a 4.33 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 69:29 K:BB through 62.1 innings into his next start.