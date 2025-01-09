Gray agreed to a one-year, $1.35 million contract with the Nationals on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Gray underwent Tommy John surgery and an internal brace procedure in July to address a partial tear of the UCL in his right elbow. The Nationals haven't yet ruled him out for the entire 2025 campaign, but any appearance for the 27-year-old righty would almost certainly come in the final weeks of the season.