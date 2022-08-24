Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Gray will have his turn in the rotation skipped this week as the Nationals aim to manage his innings load, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Gray had been lined up to start this weekend against the Reds, but the Nationals will instead call up prospect Cade Cavalli from Triple-A Rochester to fill his spot in what's shaping up to be a six-man rotation for Washington. Though Martinez noted that Gray won't be shut down after having accumulated 123.1 innings through his 23 starts this season, the right-hander won't necessarily make every turn through the rotation over the final six weeks of the campaign. Dougherty speculates that the soonest Gray will make his next start will come during the three-game series against the Mets that begins Sept. 2.