Gray did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 8-7 win over the Phillies. He struck out four.

Gray's four earned runs were the most he's allowed since giving up five during his season debut versus Atlanta. Overall, the right-hander's 3.09 ERA looks solid, but his 55:33 K:BB and 1.42 WHIP across 67 innings are less than ideal. Regardless, Gray is locked in at the top of Washington's rotation and is projected to pitch again during the finale of a three-game set versus Arizona.