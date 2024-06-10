Gray (elbow) struck out two while allowing three earned runs on three hits and one walk across three innings Sunday in a rehab start for Single-A Kannapolis.

Gray tossed 43 pitches (26 strikes) in the outing, his first at any level since landing on the 15-day injured list April 9 with a right flexor strain. He's expected to shift his rehab assignment to Double-A Harrisburg during the upcoming week, and Gray will likely require an additional start in the minors after that before making his return from the IL.