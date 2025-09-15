Gray (elbow) struck out two and scattered four hits and no walks over 1.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start with Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday.

On the comeback trail following his July 24, 2024 Tommy John surgery with internal brace, Gray has now completed two rehab starts and has built up to 34 pitches. The right-hander doesn't have enough time left to get stretched out for a traditional starting role, but he looks like he'll have a chance to make it back from the 60-day injured list before the end of the season. The Nationals haven't indicated whether Gray will report to Triple-A Rochester to make one final start before the International League season comes to an end, or if he'll instead join the big club ahead of their series with the Mets during the upcoming weekend.