Gray did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over four innings against the Marlins. He struck out two.

Gray's struggles continued early Sunday as he allowed three runs in the opening inning, including two on a pair of bases-loaded walks. While the 25-year-old Gray would ultimately blank the Marlins over his final three innings, his ERA is now up to 8.49 over his last five starts. Overall, he's 7-11 with a 4.13 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 122:75 K:BB across 27 starts (141.2 innings) this season. Gray's currently in line to face Pittsburgh in his next outing, though the Nats could elect to give him some extra rest between starts.