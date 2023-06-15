Gray did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits over seven innings in a 5-4 loss to the Astros. He struck out five.

Gray settled down after allowing two runs in the first inning, holding Houston off the board until he surrendered a pair of solo home runs in the fourth. Notably, it was the first time this season that Gray didn't issue a walk. The 25-year-old right-hander is 4-5 with a solid 3.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 66:37 K:BB across 14 starts (79 innings) this season. Gray's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Cardinals in his next outing.