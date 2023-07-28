Gray hurled six scoreless innings against the Mets on Thursday, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four batters in a no-decision.

Gray didn't have his best control in the outing, needing 106 pitches to get through six frames and throwing 43 of them for balls. However, he did more than enough to earn a win, holding New York to just two hits and no runs. Gray got only a run of support from the Nationals offense and watched the team's bullpen give up the lead in the eighth inning, so he had to settle for a well-pitched no-decision. The 25-year-old finished July on a strong note, ending the month with two straight quality starts during which he yielded just one run over 13 frames.