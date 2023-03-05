Gray gave up three hits and struck out one over two scoreless innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Facing a young St. Louis lineup that gave prominent spots in the batting order to the likes of Nolan Gorman and top prospect Jordan Walker, Gray breezed through the first two frames after needing only three pitches to strike out Brendan Donovan to lead off the game. The right-hander hasn't given up a run through his first three spring innings and is locked into a rotation spot for the Nationals, but Gray will need to find a solution to his long-ball woes -- he's served up 57 homers in 219.1 big-league innings so far in his career -- if he's going to become a reliable fantasy asset.