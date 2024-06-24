Gray (elbow) will make his next rehab start for Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Gray is expected to work around six innings or 90 pitches Tuesday after firing 79 pitches in his last minor-league rehab start Wednesday. If all goes according to plan, this looks to be his last rehab outing.
