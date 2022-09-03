Gray (7-9) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on six hits and four walks over five innings as the Nationals were downed 7-3 by the Mets. He struck out two.

Four of the hits off the right-hander went for extra bases, including homers by Eduardo Escobar and Pete Alonso. It's the sixth time in his last nine starts Gray has served up multiple long balls, and he carries a shaky 6.08 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 3.4 HR/9 and 54:22 K:BB through 47.1 innings over that stretch.