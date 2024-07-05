Gray (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Gray hasn't pitched since April due to a flexor strain in his throwing arm and will vacate his spot on the 40-man roster in favor of Juan Yepez. Gray suffered a setback during his rehab assignment and will be shut down from throwing for at least a few weeks. He's set to undergo an MRI near the All-Star break, at which point there should be more clarity on his recovery timeline.